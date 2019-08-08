//Man Arrested for Filming Boy in Bathroom

Share with friends











MADISON CO, Fla. – Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday August 2, 2019 at 2:16 p.m., Deputy David Myers was dispatched to the westbound rest area of Interstate 10 located in eastern Madison County regarding a complaint of an adult male video recording a juvenile male in the men’s bathroom.

Upon arrival, Deputy Myers contacted the complainant who stated that her son was in a private stall within the bathroom when a man reached under the closed stall with a cell phone in his hand.

The complainant further stated that she confronted the man as he exited the bathroom, however, the man ran to a vehicle and rapidly departed the rest area.

The complainant was able to provide an excellent description of the man and the vehicle including the vehicle tag number.

Multiple deputies responded to the interstate and began searching for the suspect’s vehicle.

Lieutenant Doug Haskell was checking the Mobil Station located at exit 251 and State Road 14 and observed a vehicle matching the description parked behind the building. As Lieutenant Haskell drove closer, the vehicle began to drive toward the parking lot exit, however, Lieutenant Haskell was able to confirm that it was the suspect vehicle by the matching tag number that was provided earlier in the investigation.

The suspect exited the parking lot turning north on SR 14 toward Madison. Lieutenant Haskell stopped the vehicle at the intersection of CR 360A and contacted the driver (identified as Gustavo Maldonado of Alabama).

Maldonado was the sole occupant of the vehicle and appeared extremely nervous while being questioned. Maldonado admitted to being at the rest area previously but denied videoing anyone. Maldonado offered his cellphone to Lieutenant Haskell and gave permission to search the phone.

Lieutenant Haskell located video evidence confirming the complaint. Lieutenant Haskell placed Maldonado under arrest and transported him to the Madison County Jail where he provided a post Miranda confession to the accusations made against him. Maldonado was booked with a $50,000 bond but has since been released.

“I credit this arrest to the accurate description of the suspect and his vehicle provided by the victim’s mother along with the immediate response by our deputies,” remarked Major Harper. “Within just minutes every available deputy including investigators saturated the Interstate and exits with accurate knowledge of what the suspect looked like, the clothing he was wearing and the vehicle he was driving including the tag number attached. Without this information this suspect could have escaped our jurisdiction unnoticed.”

Arrested:

Gustavo Alberto Arias Maldonado

11/06/1984

Birmingham, AL 35205