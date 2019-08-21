//Lowndes County SPLOST Agreement

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – In just three short months voters will basically be deciding if there will be a sales tax increase in order to fund government capital such as parks, buildings, curbs and sidewalks.

In the case that it does pass Lake Park would receive $1.21 million, Remerton would receive $1.25 million, Hahira would get $3.4 million, Lowndes would be set to receive $61,924,931, whereas Valdosta would receive the bulk of the total by getting $65,001,883.

Although it might sound hefty to some, having it be a sales tax oppose to a property tax can be seen as beneficial to locals.

By using a sales tax, it would allow for governmental officials to keep property taxes low and since Lowndes county is a regional hub, most of the funding for SPLOST comes from our visitors.

Again, voters will be able to decide on the matter during the Nov. 5th Ballot.