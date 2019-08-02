//Lowndes County Schools Kick Off 2019-2020 School Year

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

On August 1, the Lowndes County School system kicked off the start of the 2019-2020 school year with their Back to School Convocation Celebration, which included “mystery” keynote speaker, Ron Clark.

Dave Clark, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Education, began the ceremony by welcoming back returning teachers and welcoming first-year teachers to the “One Lowndes” family. He then issued a challenge to each teacher, saying “In this upcoming year, I think we all need to challenge ourselves to make a difference in some way.”

After the Presentation of the Colors by the Lowndes High School Air Force JROTC, Laverne Rome, Director of Public Relations, took the stage, announcing the Teacher of the Year for each of the twelve schools:

Shane Padgett- Clyattville Elementary

Courtney Fleming- Dewar Elementary

Jamie Yates- Hahira Elementary

Virginia Atkinson- Lake Park Elementary

Meghan Hempe- Moulton Branch Elementary

Alisha Roberts- Pine Grove Elementary

Ginger Taylor- Westside Elementary

Christie Clements- Hahira Middle

Rachel Kight- Lowndes Middle

Dr. Sarah (Lashley) Gatzemeier- Pine Grove Middle

Lyla Cook- Lowndes Alternative Program

Lt. Col. Peter Dominicis- Lowndes High School

After building the suspense, she announced Lt. Col. Peter Dominicis of Lowndes High School as the 2019-2020 District Teacher of the Year for Lowndes County Schools.

Congratulating each Teacher of the Year, as well as the 28 recipients of the LEIF Teacher Incentive Grant, Wes Taylor, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools, came to the stage.

He shared many of the other accolades the school system has received in the past year, such as Lowndes High School receiving a new status as an A-B Honor School in STEM and Humanities, nine schools receiving the top score on the Georgia Department of Education’s Star Climate Rating, and the Lowndes County School System being ranked ninth out of 180 in the state for their CCRPI score.

After thanking all teachers of the system for their incredible hard work, he invited Casey Langdale, LEIF President to the podium. She shared how difficult it was to keep the identity of their keynote speaker secret for an entire year, and how excited she was to be able to arrange for him to come speak. Giving a formal introduction, she welcomed renowned educator and author Ron Clark to the stage.

Named America’s Educator, Ron Clark has traveled all across the country sharing his passion for making a difference in the lives of students. He began his career in teaching first at East Carolina University, then moving to an elementary school in New York City’s Harlem. After witnessing how he could help his students through innovative teaching methods, he, along with author Kim Bearden, opened the Ron Clark Academy in downtown Atlanta.

“Our school in Atlanta is really different. We try to teach with passion, innovation, creativity. We want our kids to love to learn,” Clark said. “We’re always pushing ourselves, seeing what we can do better this year, how can we do more, how can we get kids to love to learn.” He shared methods they employ at the Academy to keep their students engaged and focused, as well as sharing stories from his years of experience.

As the convocation was coming to an end, he encouraged teachers to take advantage of the opportunity to truly impact Lowndes County for the better. “You now all have the opportunity to say let’s take it up a notch. Let’s be more passionate, more excited, let’s bring our lessons to life,” said Clark. “If you can do that, then you are not only making your schools great but your community great. That’s the power you have as educators. Do whatever it takes to make a difference in the lives of your students.”









