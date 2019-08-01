//Leadership Lowndes 2020 Nominations Now Open

Share with friends











Nominations for the Leadership Lowndes Class of 2020 are officially open.

For decades, Leadership Lowndes has been the premier leadership development program that has shaped the professional development and civic engagement of local residents. Leadership Lowndes Alumni have continued to represent the community well at both the state and federal level.

Members have the chance to network with other local leaders, as well as participate in a two-day retreat in January, a two-day trip to the state capital in Atlanta, as well as monthly program days March- November.

Thirty emerging leaders from the Lowndes County area are chosen to participate in the 12-month program. By the end of the program, participants will have:

A better understanding of themselves and their individual leadership styles; Improved leadership skills; A deeper knowledge of the Lowndes County community and how it fits in the regional, state, national, and global economy; Identified the major challenges facing Lowndes County; Built relationships with other class members and existing community leaders; Use their leadership skills to provide services to community needs; Developed a deep commitment to making the Lowndes County community a better place to live and work.

Alumni may nominate a candidate or those interested may self-nominate for the Class of 2020 by visiting, www.leadershiplowndes.com.

Nominations for the Class of 2020 will close on Monday, September 2, 2019. For more information, please contact Vice President of Recruitment, Paige Dukes atpdukes@lowndescounty.com or 229-671-2400.

