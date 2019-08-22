//LCSO: I-75 Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO, Ga. – On August 20, 2019 at approximately 3:15 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a black 4 door passenger car near the 4 mile marker southbound on I-75 for several traffic violations.

During the course of the stop the occupants, a driver and front seat passenger, had conflicting stories and appeared to be extremely nervous.

Upon questioning the occupants about whether there was anything illegal inside of the vehicle, the driver stated that there was approximately 16 lbs of weed in the vehicle. The driver and passenger were detained and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 18 lbs of marijuana and 2 THC oil vape pens. Both occupants were arrested for Felony Trafficking Marijuana and Felony possession of Schedule 1 for the THC pens.

Both individuals were taken to the Lowndes County Jail and the marijuana was seized as evidence and has an approximate street value of approximately $82,000.

