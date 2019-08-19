//LAMP’s Changing Lives Dinner Hosting Pam Tebow

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – LAMP’s Changing Lives Dinner is it’s biggest annual fundraiser and will be held on September 10 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at The Patterson located at 101 N. Patterson St.

The night is full of entertainment, a three course meal, live auction and awards.

LAMP invites the public to be a part of this important and exciting event with keynote speaker Pam Tebow, mother of Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and author of “Ripple Effects: Discover the Miraculous Motivating Power of a Woman’s Influence.”

For more information, tickets and sponsorship opportunities visit www.lampinc.org