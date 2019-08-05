//House Fire Kills 3 Pets, Displaces 3 Residents

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Monday, August 5, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire at 1000 E. Cranford Ave. The call came in at 10:00 a.m. The first fire units arrived within four minutes. Once on scene, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the residence.

The fire, located in a bedroom, was quickly extinguished by crews on scene. The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded power supply.

1000 East Cranford Avenue

Three people were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no reported injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue one canine and administer oxygen on scene.

Three pets did not make it out of the fire

Unfortunately, one canine and two felines succumbed to smoke exposure and were not successfully resuscitated.