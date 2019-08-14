//Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy at Wiregrass Tech this September

Share with friends











VALDOSTA– Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the Fall Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy in September, free for current Wiregrass students and alumni. The UGA Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Valdosta State University is partnering with Guardian Bank and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to deliver six courses with 12 hours of total class time. The business topics to be discussed include: writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources, and planning. The courses will have knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation, and opportunities to participate in question and answer time with guest speakers. The UGA SBDC will also provide one-on-one consulting for participants.

The Fall class will be the second series sponsored by Guardian Bank. The first entrepreneurship academy was held in the Spring. Abigail Abonza, Wiregrass Business Technology student and member of Georgia’s Gold SkillsUSA Entrepreneurship team, had this to share about the academy, “My experience attending the Entrepreneurship Academy sponsored by Guardian Bank was amazing. It complemented my education with real-life tools I could use to launch a business and market products and services.” Abigail earned her diploma during Summer Semester and will pursue her degree in Business Technology at Wiregrass fall semester.

This Entrepreneurship Academy was made possible thanks to the generous pledge of $50,000 over a 5-year period by Guardian Bank. “This provides a wonderful opportunity for many of our students who have career goals of starting their own business,” shared Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson. “Any graduates who are looking to start their own business, the Entrepreneurship Academy can provide valuable knowledge.”

“Guardian Bank is proud to financially support a viable community partnership which provides strong support for those individuals wishing to enter into the small business arena,” added Guardian Bank CEO Parrish Clark. “We were especially interested in touching the lives of those who possess a creative spirit for owning their own business and becoming an integral part of the local economy. Guardian Bank looks forward to a productive relationship with Wiregrass Technical College and VSU’s Small Business Development Center.”

The dates of the classes are September 3, September 10, September 17, September 24, October 1, and October 8. All classes begin at 1:00 p.m. The classes will be held at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College located at 4089 Val Tech Road, Lowndes Hall, Room 7134 in Valdosta.

If you are seeking to learn strategies to start or grow your business, visit georgiasbdc.org/wiregrass or call 229-245-3738 or 229-333-2100. There is special pricing available for the public to attend the Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy at Wiregrass.

PHOTO CREDIT: Guardian Bank