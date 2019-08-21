//GED Classes Accepting New Students in Lowndes County

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga – Wiregrass Technical College is now accepting new students to enroll in free GED and adult education classes.

The Lowndes County Adult Education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road in Valdosta, and classes are offered Monday through Thursday during the morning, afternoon, and evening.

Students can choose from class times of 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m, and 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Wiregrass Technical College also offers classes in Valdosta at SL Mason Elementary, The Valdosta Department of Labor, and Horne Learning Center.

For more information, contact (229) 333- 2123, or visit their website at www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.

