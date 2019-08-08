//GDOT awards $23.6 million for SW Georgia construction

Share with friends











TIFTON- Three Coffee County bridges that were built in 1955 and are showing structural signs of age are going to be replaced with wider bridges that meet current design standards.

The triple bridge replacement on state Route (SR) 32 represents the largest dollar investment in Southwest Georgia infrastructure among recently-awarded contracts.

The bridges are over 17 Mile River and Otter Creek east of Douglas and Bear Creek about a mile west of Nicholls. Perhaps the best news for motorists is they will not have to detour off-site. During construction traffic will be diverted to temporary bridges for 17 Mile River and Otter Creek. The new Bear Creek bridge will be built to the north of the existing structure. All will have two, 12-foot travel lanes and 8-foot shoulders. The construction cost of the three bridge replacements is $13.7 million.

Resurfacing projects make up the bulk of the remainder of contracts awarded. Those are for SR 112 in Mitchell County from the Worth County line to the Grady County line; SR 32 in Turner County from the Worth County line to west of SR 112; and River Road in Lanier County from SR 64 to US 221/SR 37. River Road resurfacing is a Transportation Investment Act (TIA) project. More information on TIA is available at www.ga-tia.com/Project/List/soga,

Georgia DOT also continues assisting local governments to make their roads safer with sign and striping upgrades at 14 county road locations in Lee County.