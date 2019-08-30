//GA Red Cross Urges All to Get Ready, Stay Ready for Hurricane Dorian

Share with friends











ATLANTA, Friday, August 30, 2018 —As the holiday weekend approaches with the threat of Hurricane Dorian right behind, the American Red Cross is working around-the-clock to prepare for possible impact to residents in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

“Our Georgia Red Cross team is working closely with emergency partners to monitor the path of Hurricane Dorian and respond accordingly in our state,” said Disaster Officer Danella Hughes. “We’re mobilizing volunteers, pre-positioning supplies and standing by to open evacuation centers for people in need of a safe place to ride out the storm.”

Know the Difference: Hurricane Watch vs. Hurricane Warning:

According to Hughes, one of the most important things Georgians should know is the difference between a Hurricane Watch and a Hurricane Warning. • A Watch means that hurricane condition (74-miles-per-hour winds or higher) are a threat to your area within 48 hours. Prepare to act if a Warning is issued and stay informed.• A Warning means hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours. Complete preparations and evacuate immediately if ordered to do so.

NOTE: Getting life-saving information about impending hurricanes is easier than ever. Just ask Amazon ‘Alexa’– enabled devices. Learn more here.

About Red Cross Evacuation Centers/Shelters

Red Cross evacuation shelters are open to everyone in need. They support rapid evacuation and provide a safe place to congregate while a major storm passes, typically for 24 hours or less.

Evacuation Shelters have less space per person than longer-term Emergency Shelters and provide fewer services – cots and blankets, for example, may not be available. Those going to an evacuation shelter should bring the personal comfort items they need for family members.

Connecting with Loved Ones

For Georgians with loved ones living in or around hurricane evacuation zones, encourage your friends and family to register on the Red Cross Safe & Well Website. This can help them stay connected and help relieve your stress and anxiety during the storm. Register at RedCross.org/safeandwell

12 Actions Georgians Can Take NOW to be Ready for a Hurricane Threat:



1. Get your home ready. Cover windows with storm shutters or plywood. Store outside items, such as lawn furniture and trash cans, to prevent them from being moved by high winds and possibly hurting someone.



2. Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio or news channels for the latest updates. Obey evacuation orders from local officials.

3. Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

4. If someone already has a disaster kit, now is the time make sure the food and water is still okay to consume and that copies of important documents are up to date. If they already have an emergency plan for their household, they should talk about it again with family members so everyone knows what to do if an emergency occurs.

5. Keep insurance policies, documents, and other valuables in a safe-deposit box. You may need quick, easy access to these documents. Keep them in a safe place less likely to be damaged if a hurricane causes flooding. Take pictures on a phone and keep copies of important documents and files on a USB flash drive that you can carry with you on your keyring.

6. Prepare to evacuate quickly and know your routes and destinations.

7. Fill your car’s gas tank, in case an evacuation notice is issued.

8. Never ride out a severe storm in a mobile home, even if it’s in a non-evacuation zone.

9. Don’t forget your pets. Bring them indoors and maintain direct control of them. Prepare an emergency kit for your pets with leashes or carriers, food, water, bowls, cat litter and box, and photos of you with your pet in case you are separated.

10. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters and expert advice on hurricanes. The App includes an “I’m Safe” feature that helps people check on loved ones. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps.

11. Stay indoors; avoid beaches, riverbanks and floodwaters. Stay alert for extended rainfall and subsequent flooding. Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwaters. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

12. Use flashlights in the dark if the power goes out. Avoid using candles.

For more information on what to do before, during and after a hurricane, visit redcross.org/hurricane





HOW GEORGIANS CAN HELP

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane DORIAN by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word DORIANto 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.



PLEASE GIVE BLOOD

Eligible donors in unaffected areas are urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets to help maintain the nation’s blood supply. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

BECOME A VOLUNTEER Trained disaster volunteers are always needed. Join us at RedCross.org/volunteer.