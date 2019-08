Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – A fourth candidate, Kevin J. Bussey, came forward to file for Valdosta Mayor. Bussey is now added to this list with David Sumner, J.D. Rice and Brooks D. Bivins, who filed earlier this week.

Both Rice and Bivins ran for mayor in 2015. Rice came in as runner up to incumbent John Gayle. Bivins held nearly 3% of the vote.

Mayor John Gayle, who served as mayor for two term, does not intend to run for a third.