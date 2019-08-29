//Eyes on the Valdosta Skies

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – Mark Godwin captured this series of photos last Saturday while riding with his daughter.

The second of three Godwin took with a Samsung phone

“She was driving me home on Bemiss Road,” Godwin said. “We were near the Taco Bell when I captured a picture of a bolt of lightning striking down.”

Rare capture of lightning bolt

Godwin explained his daughter had just taught him that the Samsung phone can take rapid pictures if you hold down the “picture taking button.”

“I was doing this when I captured these three pictures in order,” he continued, adding, “It was a 10 photo burst. These three were in that group. It’s all the same lightning bolt.”

VT thanks Godwin for his submissions.