//Entering Auto, Resisting Arrest Lands 1 in Jail

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On July 17, 2019 a report was made to the Valdosta Police Department that unknown persons had unlawfully entered their vehicle in 4400 block of Kenilworth Circle.

According to a VPD incident report, the victim had a surveillance camera at their residence, which recorded the offenders. Detectives put the images of the offenders out to all members of the police department.

VPD stated that both offenders were quickly identified.

Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant of Ja’Montae Mayo for entering an auto to commit a theft or felony.

On July 26, 2019 at approximately 11:45 a.m., detectives were driving in the 1000 block of West Gordon Street when they observed Mayo walking down the street. They made contact with Mayo and began to take him into custody for the arrest warrant.

Mayo began to physically resist the detectives, causing everyone to fall into the middle of the roadway of a busy road.

According to the incident report, during the struggle with Mayo, he told detectives that he had a gun and he continued to reach toward his side. Detectives were eventually able to take control of Mayo and recovered a handgun which was concealed in Mayo’s waistband.

Mayo was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is facing charges of: entering an auto to commit a theft, felony; obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor; carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor; and one other active arrest warrant.

No one was injured during the incident.

“Instead of this offender cooperating with detectives about his arrest warrant, he physically resisted while having access to a handgun,” remarked VPD Chief Leslie Manahan. “He selfishly put the lives of our detectives in danger. Our detectives did outstanding work in taking him into custody without anyone getting injured.”

This case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.