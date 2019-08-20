//Drug Education for Youth Program (DEFY)

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Saturday, August 17, 2019, nine students who are participating in the Valdosta Police Department Drug Education for Youth (DEFY) Program, had their first monthly meeting for this year. The students attended a Computer Graphic Arts Design class at the Turner Arts Center for their morning session, then they went to Sculpt 24 Gym, where they participated in a martial arts/self defense class.

The DEFY Program, which is sponsored by the Valdosta Police Department, is designed to empower students between the ages of 9-12, to build positive healthy lifestyles as drug-free successful citizens. The deserving student participants are identified by their teachers, school administrators, and the School Resource Officers.

This is a nine month commitment from the students, that begins with a one week summer camp that was held in July. After the successful completion of DEFY camp, participants meet one Saturday a month to attend field trips to various educational venues in the local area. Participants are provided breakfast, lunch, and transportation to each event. The adult DEFY Mentors are volunteers comprised of police officers and civilian employees with the Valdosta Police Department and firefighters with the Valdosta Fire Department.

“We appreciate the Turner Arts Center and Sculpt 24, for their participation to help this program be a success,” stated VPD Chief Leslie Manahan. “The program is a great example of our officers and city employees working together to mentor young adults to make positive choices.”