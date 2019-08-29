//Dean Selected as New SGMC CEO

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta & Lowndes County, Georgia has announced that Ronald E. Dean, MBA, FACHE will become its new chief executive officer. The Hospital Authority approved Dean’s selection on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at a called-meeting of the Authority.

Dean will relocate to Valdosta from Troy, Alabama, where he served as the CEO of Troy Regional Medical Center. It is anticipated Dean will make the transition from Troy to Valdosta within the next 90 days.

As CEO of Troy Regional Medical Center, Dean implemented a successful turn-around strategy that improved the hospital’s overall performance. He is a strong hospital executive with a diverse background in hospital management. Dean spent over 33 years working for Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, most recently as its vice president of operations.

Dean’s wide range of responsibilities over his 36-year career include hospital operations, clinical service line development, external business development, physician practice acquisitions, long-range planning, regional network development, regulatory affairs and joint ventures.

Over the past twelve months, the Hospital Authority conducted a thorough nationwide search and interviewed candidates from various backgrounds. According to Hospital Authority Chairman Sam Allen, the Authority selected Dean because he brings the executive knowledge, passion for leadership and years of experience SGMC was looking to find.

Ronnie is a proven leader with a strong passion for innovation and excellence. SGMC is a very important economic generator in our region. We look forward to working with Ronnie to grow our footprint and take healthcare services to the next level. Sam Allen, Hospital Authority Chairman

As CEO, Dean will be responsible for managing all administrative and healthcare activities for the South Georgia Health System, South Georgia Medical Center, its campuses and affiliates. He will provide overall leadership and direction for all professional, administrative, and ancillary employees, ensuring the delivery of quality health care and total regulatory compliance.

Dean has served in a variety of roles for the Alabama Hospital Association to include Chairman of the Southeast Hospital Council, Chairman of the State Legislative Committee, State of Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency Healthcare Information and Data Advisory Council and State of Alabama Health Coordinating Council Psychiatric Bed Commission. He has also actively participated in numerous civic and philanthropic organizations.

Dean said, “I am honored to be selected by the Authority as their chief executive officer and equally excited about becoming a member of the Valdosta and Lowndes County community. SGMC has assembled a talented group of employees, medical staff members and volunteers. And, I look forward to engaging and working with each of them as we advance our healthcare delivery system for the region we serve.”

A native of the Dothan, Alabama, area, Dean is a graduate of Wallace Community College, Dothan. He has a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Troy University and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Dean and his wife, Sue, are parents to two adult daughters.