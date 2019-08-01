//Daniel Peterson Brings Home 4-H State Championship

Share with friends











VALDOSTA–Daniel Peterson represented Lowndes County 4-H well at this year’s Annual State 4-H Congress held in Atlanta, winning first place for his poultry and egg science project.

Peterson was one of the more than 250 district winners that advanced to the state competition. To advance to the state level alone is quite the achievement, as the 4-H Congress is considered one of the premier competitive events for those in 4-H.

Peterson brought home the title of Master 4-Her for winning first place in his area of competition. As a reward, he has also received a trip to the National 4-H Congress this upcoming fall in Atlanta.

For more information about the Lowndes County 4-H program, contact the County Extension Office at (229) 333-5185 or visit www.ugaextension.com/lowndes.