//Cursing Man Fires Gun on Northside Drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Sunday, August 4, 2019 at approximately 10:31 a.m., Valdosta Police Department reportedly responded to a call about a man firing a weapon on the 400 block of Northside Drive.

The man, Edward Layton, 54, of Valdosta was “discharging a firearm next to the roadway,” according to a VPD incident report.

Due to the nature of the call, numerous officers from local law enforcement agencies responded to the area. Upon arrival, officers saw Layton walking down Northside Drive.

Officers gave Layton numerous verbal commands to stop and comply with them.

Layton did not comply with the commands and made comments back to officers that he wanted the officers to hurt him. Officers continued to speak with Layton and he eventually complied with their requests. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers recovered the handgun that Layton had in his possession.

Through their investigation officers found several witnesses who reported seeing Layton shooting several rounds from the firearm, while he was exhibiting erratic behavior, which included yelling and cursing.

Layton was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he is being held on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony);

Simple Assault- 3 counts;

Reckless Conduct;

Discharging a Firearm Next to a Public Roadway;

Discharging a Firearm While Intoxicated;

Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit.

“This incident could have turned tragic in many ways,” remarked VPD Lt. Scottie Johns. “We are extremely proud of our officers using their training and skills to be able to deescalate this situation without anyone being injured.”