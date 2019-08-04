//Community Invited to National Night Out Aug. 6

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. — Area residents of all ages will have an opportunity to take an up-close look at one of Moody Air Force Base’s HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters during National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, on the Valdosta State University Front Lawn. Admission, all activities, and concessions are free of charge, while supplies last.

A highly modified version of the Army Black Hawk helicopter, the HH-60G Pave Hawk is primarily used to conduct day and night personnel recovery operations in hostile environments during times of war. It is also tasked with answering calls for civil search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster response, humanitarian assistance, NASA space flight support, and more.

Accompanying the HH-60G Pave Hawk crew will be representatives from Moody Air Force Base’s explosive ordinance disposal team, 820th Base Defense Group, and military working dog handlers.

“We are very excited to have our friends at Moody Air Force Base join us for National Night Out this year,” said Sgt. Heidi Browning with VSU’s Department of Public Safety. “Just like the law enforcement officers, fire fighters, paramedics, and other first responders we see every day, our airmen are an important part of ensuring the safety of the people who call Valdosta and Lowndes County home.”

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to prevent crime. Hosted by the VSU Police Department with support from major sponsors Target and The Home Depot, this event is all about making Valdosta and Lowndes County a safer, more caring place to live, learn, work, and play.

Throughout the evening, attendees will have an opportunity to meet first responders from the VSU Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Police Department, Remerton Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Fire Department, Lowndes County Fire Rescue, South Georgia Medical Center Mobile Healthcare Services, Hahira Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, and Lowndes County Animal Control.

National Night Out will feature free concessions, while supplies last, from Coca-Cola (drinks), Kona Ice (snow cones), Luck and Moody Peaches (ice cream), Valdosta Kettle Works (kettle corn), and Target (hamburgers and hotdogs).

Activities include K-9 demonstrations, rock and face painting, carnival-type games, a fire extinguisher simulation, handprints on a patrol car, sack races, and a building workshop with The Home Depot. Rockin’ Roland’s Jumpin’ J’s Inflatables will bring some fun. Chick-fil-A will have its prize wheel and cow. Wild Adventure plans to introduce one of its exotic animals. Blaze will be on hand to get everyone in that Blazer spirit. “Road Dogg” Russell Howard from 92.9 WAAC FM All American Country will serve as emcee.

Other participating organizations include United Saving Animals Rescue Team, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Winnersville Fitness, VSU Campus Recreation, AT&T FirstNet, The Porch Community Church, Christian Love Bible Baptist Church, Greater Valdosta United Way, McMullen Southside Library, Options Now, The Haven, and VSU’s Adult and Military Programs.

“We really want everyone to come out with their friends and family, meet their neighbors and their first responders, discover something new about this community, and have fun,” Browning said.

National Night Out was first introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, a nonprofit organization designed to provide community watch groups with the necessary resources and assets to stay informed, interested, involved, and motivated. It is celebrated across the United States and its territories, in Canada, and on military bases around the world.