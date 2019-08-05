//Child on Public Bench Leads to Arrest of Mother

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 4, 2019 at approximately 9:20 p.m., Valdosta Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of South Fry Street because a citizen noticed a young juvenile sleeping on a bench. The child indicated she had been at the bench all day and had not eaten. Through investigation officers found other juveniles at the child’s residence with no parental supervision.

The children’s mother, Ebony Campbell, arrived on scene not long after the officers arrived. Campbell could not account for how long she had been gone, or where she had been.

Officers obtained consent from Campbell to check the residence for the well-being of the children. During their check of the kitchen area to look for food, officers found marijuana and several pills which the children could have access to.

Officers’ investigation revealed the living situation was not suitable for the children and the Department of Family Children Services responded to the location and made sure the children were placed in a safe environment.

Campbell was arrested on scene and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where she is being held on the following charges:

Cruelty to Children in the 1 st Degree-4 counts-felony;

Degree-4 counts-felony; Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic-felony;

Reckless Conduct-3 counts; and

Possession of Marijuana-misdemeanor

“This is an example of the devastation drugs can cause,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement. “They not only destroy the parent’s life they also destroy the children’s lives. I am so grateful to the citizen who noticed this young child and caused this situation to be brought to light.”