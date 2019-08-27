//BurgerIM: After the Opening

Share with friends











By Arri Williams

VALDOSTA, Ga. – BurgerIM is the new burger spot that opened here in Valdosta at the beginning of the month. Since its opening, our locals have been giving it raving reviews, due in part to the fact it is a new restaurant bringing a new taste to the city and, unlike typical burger spots, has a large menu selection.

This week we decided to go out and give its unique burgers a try after the opening hype.

First things first, when you walk into BurgerIM and take a look at the menu, you are stumped. They have so many options and combinations to choose from, it’s hard to just pick one thing. In fact, they even have a solution for that. If you can’t decide on just one type of burger, you can mix-and-match a variety of “mini-burgers.”

For those of you that have never been to BurgerIM (like myself), these aren’t your typical menu items. The options aren’t just “Hmmm, do I want bacon, or do I want to make it a double?” These are actually different burgers. Aside from your good ol’ angus beef American burger, they have dry-aged beef, they have the salmon burger, and they even have the lamb burger. Also, for those that are meat-free, you have the option of the famous impossible burger and the falafel burger.

I decided to try something that I never tried before, and it was the falafel burger. Now, I must admit that I had no idea what a falafel was or a clue on what it was going to taste like. So, when they brought it out, aside from the obvious texture difference of the falafel, it looked like a typical mouth-watering burger. They pair their burgers with their house fries, which are also amazing might I add, or a substitute of onion and sweet potato fries.

Another great thing about Valdosta’s BurgerIM is the location. I decided to sit and eat on the rear patio of the restaurant. This eating area conveniently faces Valdosta Cinemas, making it a great location for dinner and a movie.

My goal is to try every burger on the menu – someday.

Treat your taste buds to something different at BurgerIM.