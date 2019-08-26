//AT&T Employees On Labor Strike

Share with friends











By Arri Williams

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Saturday, August 24 Communications Workers of America (CWA) at AT&T Southeast went on strike over unfair labor practices made by management.

According to CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt, they entered the initial negotiations with AT&T in good faith. However, their talks were, “stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract,” according to Honeycutt.

The strike is made up of over 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain, and support wireline telecommunication across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Valdosta Today had the opportunity to talk to a Valdosta local who is involved in the strike. Local AT&T employee, Anthony Murphy, although he couldn’t get into too much detail, was able to say that they are experiencing positive support from the onlookers and are nearly at 100% out of their Valdosta office, in terms of support. These strikers have been employed by AT&T for years, ranging from 20+ to two years.

AT&T spokesman Jim Kimberly stated, “We’re baffled as to why union leadership would call [a strike] when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off.”

Even though the strike came as somewhat of a surprise for the company, they say that they are prepared and “will continue working hard to serve [the] customers,” Kimberly added.

Additional unfair labor practice charges have been filed against the company in Florida for illegally disciplining members for wearing union memorabilia and for participating in activities that are protected under the National Labor Relations Act.

They are prepared to stay on strike as long as necessary.