//2 Arrested for Marion St. Armed Robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Friday, July 26, 2019 at approximately 10:54 p.m., officers from the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 800 block of Marion Street, in reference to a robbery by force.

Upon arrival the victim indicated while walking down the street he was approached by three subjects asking him for money. The victim stated that the subjects started physically striking him and took money from him.

Two offenders ran away and another was observed entering a residence near the incident location.

Officers were able to quickly locate the offenders and take them into custody without incident.

“We are proud of our officers response in this case, to respond so quickly the offenders did not have time to leave the area is very impressive,” remarked Lieutenant Scottie Johns.

Arrested were Valdosta residents Devion Devante Smith, 20, and Dalvin Deguan Smith, 22, both charged with felony robbery by force.