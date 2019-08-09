//150 Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Lowndes County

Share with friends











LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga – On Thursday, August 8, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority announced plans for a new manufacturing facility.

Arglass Yamamura, a company which produces glass bottles, has chosen Valdosta as the location to build their first facility in the United States. Expected to begin construction on Monday, August 12, officials with the Development Authority say that the plant is valued at a $123 million initial capital investment, and is expected to create 150 new jobs.

“The economic impact that it has on your community, not just from the wages, but also from the indirect,” said Executive Director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Andrea Schruijer, in a statement to WCTV . “When you employ people, they need places to shop, buy groceries, to buy gas, to buy a car. It also has an impact on your school systems. Those dollars generated by that company, through payroll and through taxes, is something we all want to see in our community.”

The facility is expected to be completed by January 2021.

For more information, visit their website at www.arglass.us.

