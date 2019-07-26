//Wiregrass Graduates Awarded with Distinguished Tradesman Awards

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

On Thursday, July 25, the team at Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta honored five Wiregrass graduates with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award.

These five students- Ariel Adams, Mark Musslewhite, Cody Peeples, Dillan Gray, and Megan Wolfe- demonstrated exemplary achievements in their chosen fields. Each graduate received a plaque, along with a $250 credit to purchase the necessary tools to start their careers. They were also paired up with a member of the Whitehead staff who gave them a tour of the facility, as well as giving them industry advice and support.

Ariel Adams, Mark Musslewhite, and Cody Peeples were given the Distinguished Tradesman Award for their achievements in Welding, Dillan Gray for his achievements in Industrial Systems Technology, and Megan Wolfe for her achievements in Automotive.

“This award that Whitehead presents is a unique opportunity to help our post-graduates,” Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising at the Valdosta Campus. “They are literally giving these graduates the career tools they need to succeed.”

Whitehead Industrial Hardware started this program in Spring of 2018. “We wanted to show our admiration for students who choose these career paths,” said Jonathan Miller, Principal Owner of Whitehead. “It’s an opportunity for us to develop a relationship with those coming into the industry as well as directly impact our local economy.”

Megan Wolfe, recipient of the Tradesman Award for her achievements in the automotive pathway, became interested in working on cars after meeting her husband. When he got into an accident that prevented him from working anymore, she knew she wanted to carry on his dream of opening up their own shop.

She refuses to let the fact that she is a female in a traditionally male-dominated industry bother her. “There was only one other female in my automotive classes,” Wolfe said. “I know that there will be people who criticize us. But you can’t let that bother you. Women need to see that they can do anything a man can do. If you want something, just go for it.”

“We’re starting to see a shift in the industry,” said Lydia Hubert, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “We’re seeing more and more students headed into non-traditional career paths. Women like Megan and Ariel going into automotive and welding, men in nursing, and we have to listen.”



