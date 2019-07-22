//Wild Adventures Donates to Ronald McDonald House

Share with friends











TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On Wednesday, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta presented a $5,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities, continuing a partnership between the South Georgia attraction and McDonald’s restaurants in the region.

Wild Adventures presented $2,500 each to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tallahassee and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville.

The presentation was attended by representatives of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tallahassee and area McDonald’s restaurants owners and operators.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with McDonald’s for the past two years as promotional partners,” said Patrick Pearson, Wild Adventures director of sales and marketing. “And now, we are excited to take that partnership a step further by contributing to the incredible work of Ronald McDonald House Charities.”

In May, a free Wild Adventures child’s ticket was included with every Happy Meal sold at participating McDonald’s in South Georgia and North Florida. The promotion connected more than 117 McDonald’s restaurants with the attraction owned and operated by Herschend Family Entertainment Company.

During the promotion, Wild Adventures pledged to donate one dollar for every child ticket redeemed up to $5,000. Ronald McDonald House Charities create and support programs that improve the well-being of children and families, including providing temporary housing accommodations for families of children traveling for extensive medical treatment.

“The difference the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Tallahassee and Jacksonville make for these families is profound. They provide a home away from home for families during challenging times, and we are more than happy to join McDonald’s in supporting that work,” said Pearson.

Wild Adventures child’s tickets given out in May are still eligible for use at the park through July 31, 2019 with a paid adult admission.