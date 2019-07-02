//VSU Student Named Miss Earth USA

Share with friends











LAS VEGAS (June 30, 2019) – Valdosta State University Student Emanji Davis, Miss Georgia Earth, was crowned Miss Earth USA 2019 at the national competition held at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Davis will represent the USA at the international Miss Earth competition this fall in the Philippines.

The Miss Earth USA pageant was watched by over 100,000 viewers throughout the week, as more than 100 candidates took part in annual national competition activities held in Las Vegas for the first time.

Davis, 25, is a law program graduate of DePaul University and is attending graduate school at Valdosta State University where she is pursuing a Master’s in School Counseling.

She is co-chair of the Greenhouse Project and the founder of her own non-profit called Modern Enlightenment. Managed by Carousel Productions of the Philippines, Miss Earth focuses on empowering women, promoting eco-tourism and aiding environmental causes around the globe.

Nearly 100 delegates representing their nations will participate at the highly anticipated four-week competition in the Philippines, with the coronation taking place on October 12, 2019.

As Miss Earth USA, Davis aims to change the lives of children worldwide. Throughout her reign, she will travel extensively to visit schools, undergo Climate Reality leadership training with Al Gore, and aid rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico.

Additionally, she will model for corporate partners such as Ashley Lauren and Pixton Design, and she will walk in New York Fashion Week.

Davis says the reason she competes in pageants is because “I love women empowerment. Being able to meet and learn from so many strong and amazing women is so impactful.”

She adds that the women in the pageants are beautiful – inside and out.

While in Las Vegas for the multi-day pageant, Miss Earth USA state contestants posed for a photo at the famous Welcome To Las Vegas sign, participated in a swim suit showcase poolside at Citrus at the Downtown Grand and dedicated time to clean up for Flores Park in conjunction with Las Vegas Parks & Recreation, The Clean Earth Project and Garbo Grabber, Inc.

The national competition included categories such as community service, interview, multimedia, swimwear, runway and evening gown. State delegates are selected through application and interview or by winning a state or regional pageant.

In addition to the crowing of the coveted title of Miss Earth USA the organization crowns four elemental titles for the runner-ups who will continue their advocacy in their respective communities.

The results of the national competition were first runner up Miss Gulf Coast Libby Hill (Miss Earth Air USA), second runner up Miss Delaware Mia Jones (Miss Earth Water USA), third runner up Miss South Carolina Francie Evans (Miss Earth Fire USA) and fourth runner up Miss California Kirstin Bangs (Miss Earth ECO USA).

The national director of Miss Earth USA is Laura Clark, owner of Beauty Beyond Borders, Inc.

“What an amazing experience the Miss Earth USA organization had in Las Vegas,” said Clark. “This was our first time holding the pageant here and the city exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to returning next year and building new traditions in Las Vegas.”

A special guest appearance was made by reigning Miss Earth 2018 Nguyen Phuong Khanh of Vietnam, making this her first visit to the USA.

Celebrated as one of the top three international pageants and known as the planet’s most relevant pageant, Miss Earth draws nearly 100 national representatives from six continents each year to compete at international festivities in the Philippines.

Recognized as a charitable organization with 501(c)3 status, the mission of Miss Earth USA is to provide a platform for America’s women to be a voice for environmental responsibility, while featuring these impressive and driven young women in fashion, media and leadership opportunities.

Complete results, photos and highlight videos are available at www.missearthusa.com and www.facebook.com/missearthus. Visit missearthunitedstates.com for 2019 program information and missearth.tv for information on the international pageant. Media may contact marketing@missearthusa.com.

