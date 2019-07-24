//VSU Public Safety Director Installed as Sr. VP GACP

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Director of Public Safety C. Alan Rowe was sworn in as the new 3rd Vice President of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

The GACP is the organization that represents Chiefs of Police from across the State of Georgia and, as one of its duties, is responsible for the training and professional development of all Law Enforcement Executives.

Director Rowe is a 11-year police veteran. Prior to beginning his law enforcement career, he served in the United States Navy where his assignments included support of 5th Fleet Operations in the Middle East as an Embarked Security Team Leader for Mobile Security Squadron 22 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After departing 5th Fleet Operations, Chief Rowe served as a Command Investigator/Independent Duty Master at Arms assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron One Two One in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

After beginning his law enforcement career in 2008, he worked in both police and sheriff’s departments prior to assuming the police chief’s position for the City of Pavo in 2014. He joined the Valdosta State University Department of Public Safety in 2015 and was appointed Interim Chief in March 2016 where he served until officially being selected as the 8th Director Public Safety and Chief of Police in March 2017.

Chief Rowe holds Master of Science Degrees in Emergency Management and Criminal Justice from Jacksonville State University and a Master of Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Public Administration at Valdosta State University.

Director Rowe is a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange, and Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Chief Executive Training Course.