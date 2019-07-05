//VSU Prof Awarded Grant to Study Election Bias

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) – A Valdosta State University political science professor has been awarded a grant to study electoral bias in congressional elections over the past 150 years.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Election Data and Science Lab awarded nearly $8,000 to associate professor Bernard Tamas. His was among 11 projects to receive money from the MIT lab.

VSU says in a news release that Tamas will spend the next year compiling data on district-level election results in U.S. House races from 1870 to 2018.

Tamas will use the information to look for historical signs of bias that skewed election results to favor a particular political party.

Tamas says we’re in a time where democracies could become weaker and that we have to do everything possible to make democracies work effectively.