//VPD: Phone Scammers Pretending to be Law Officers

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is asking the public to be alert to money-related scams that are happening in the community. There are citizens receiving telephone calls from people identifying themselves as VPD police officers, detectives and even the Chief of Police.

During these calls, the offender is telling citizens that they have warrants, have citizenship/VISA issues and issues with social security. The offender is demanding payment through the use of gift cards or prepaid credit cards in order to settle these issues.

The offenders are also “spoofing” the number of the Valdosta Police Department. This means the VPD telephone number shows up on your caller ID but the phone call actually comes from another location and not from anyone at VPD. The police department does make calls to citizens to follow up on cases as incidents are investigated, HOWEVER the VPD WILL NEVER demand for any money to be paid.

If you receive one of these phone calls, please do not give them any information over the telephone. If you have any questions about a suspicious phone call, please call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2602.