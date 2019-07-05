//Volunteers, Artist Work on Military Tribute Project

Share with friends











Local volunteers enjoyed working alongside artist Marty Haythorn on July 26-29 with the Military Tribute public art project at Freedom Park.

The Turner Center and Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) would like to thank all volunteers that helped and participated.

Another set of construction workshops have been set for Thursday and Friday, July 25 and 26 from 8:30 a.m.- Noon and 6-9 p.m., with a final workshop on Saturday, July 27 from 8:30 a.m.- Noon. Please contact the Turner Center at 229-247-2787 for more information.