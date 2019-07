Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Friday, July 26, firefighters from the Valdosta Fire Department were dispatched at 11:35 a.m. to a fire at 2 Prince Cove. The first unit arrived at 11:37 a.m., and reported smoke visible from the structure.

The fire, located in the kitchen was quickly extinguished by crews on scene. No injuries were reported. There were a total of 17 Valdosta firefighters on the scene.

Fire investigators determined the fire cause to be an unattended stove.