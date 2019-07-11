//VCS Federal Programs Office Hosting Stakeholder Feedback Sessions

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools’ Federal Programs office will be hosting two stakeholder feedback sessions for the 2019-2020 consolidated LEA improvement plan (CLIP).

Stakeholders, including parents, teachers, administrators, support staff, students, board members, local business owners, and all community members are invited to attend either of the sessions.

The first session will be held on Tuesday, July 23 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at the Valdosta Board of Education office located at 1204 Williams Street. The second meeting will be Thursday, July 25 from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Teaching and Learning Training Center on the campus of VECA located at 1605 Azalea Drive.

The CLIP consists of several documents to help drive the school district’s work for the upcoming academic year. The documents include FY20 Comprehensive Needs Assessment District Report (CNA), FY20 District Improvement Plan (DIP), FY20 Parent and Family Engagement Plan, FY20 Foster Care Transportation Plan and the Migrant, Title I, Part C, Identification and Recruitment Plan.

We welcome the valuable feedback, look forward to answering any questions and hope to have active participants in the upcoming sessions. For more information, contact the VCS Federal Programs Department at (229) 671-6013.