//VCS Bus Drivers Excited About Pay Raise

VALDOSTA – Since the Valdosta City School System’s announcement to give bus drivers a $3,000 raise, it has been met with high praise by many drivers.

Carolyn Berrian has been a bus driver for Valdosta City Schools for over 20 years, and like many of her coworkers, believes that this raise is long overdue.

“This raise is going to really, really help me,” said Berrian.

Geraldine Fairell expressed her excitement about the raise, saying that she and her fellow drivers have hope of finally being able to take a vacation. “Some of us, we have been working tirelessly. We haven’t even taken days off,” said Fairell. “ I know me, myself. I haven’t had a vacation at all.”

According to many of the drivers, conditions have greatly improved since some changes in leadership have been made. The pay increase was one of those improvements. “I’m glad. You know, it’s like a weight lifted off us as well because we were underpaid,” Fairell said.

The pay raise is expected to into effect before the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Fairell, Berrian, and other drivers say that they are extremely grateful for the improvements, and want to thank the leadership for listening to their requests.