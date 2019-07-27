//Valdosta Water Plant Superintendent Awarded

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Monday, July 15, The Georgia Association of Water Professionals presented the Elizabeth McEntire Award to City of Valdosta Water Plant Superintendent, Jason Barnes. The award was presented at the Annual GAWP Conference in Savannah, Georgia.

According to GAWP, This award is presented to a member who has excelled in the operation of a public water system in the state.

“Jason Barnes was awarded the GAWP Elizabeth McEntire Award which recognizes excellent achievement in the direct operation of water supply, water treatment and or water distribution system. Jason was promoted Superintendent of the Water Plant in December of 2014. The Utilities Department and the City of Valdosta are proud to have Jason as a member of our team,” said Darryl Muse, Utilities Director.

Barnes has been with the City of Valdosta Water Plant for 24 years and has licenses as both a Water Lab Analyst and a Class 1-3 Water Operator.

The Georgia Association of Water Professionals educates, provides professional development and promotes sound public policy in the water resources and related environmental fields. GAWP helps citizens broaden their understanding of the water field, including drinking water, reclaimed wastewater, water resources, and stormwater. In addition, GAWP has increased the scope of its activities, becoming a distinguished and dependable source of information regarding all water issues.

GAWP contains nearly 4,000 members who consist ofwater and wastewater treatment plant operators and managers, municipal and industrial officials, stormwater and environmental managers, civil engineers, environmental engineers, scientists, manufacturers, and their representatives, contractors, elected officials, and others concerned with Georgia’s water resources. GAWP also has over 300 Utility and Corporate Organizational members. Membership also includes the professionals who implement state and federal water supply, water protection, and water resources laws and regulations.