//Valdosta United Way Gains New Executive Director

VALDOSTA —Michael Smith has just become the new executive director of The Greater Valdosta United Way.

Jonathan Miller, chairman of the Greater Valdosta United Way board, expressed his excitement to have Smith on the team, saying “On behalf of the Greater Valdosta United Way board of directors, we could not be more excited for the energy and leadership Michael brings to the agency. Michael possesses a genuine passion for helping others that is unmatched.”

Smith graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor’s degree of business administration in finance. He has served in a multitude of leadership positions. He is married to Kori Smith and has two daughters. According to United Way officials, he is an active member of his church and loves to serve the community.

“I am so excited about working with United Way. I believe that the United Way can be the bridge that connects local businesses, charities, individuals and government officials,” said Smith. “Together, along with the board and staff, we can continue to help support and meet the needs of the people in Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties. It takes money, time, communication and efficiency but it can be done, if we work together.”