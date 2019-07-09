//Valdosta Streets to be Surveyed

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Residents of Valdosta will soon have an accurate and objective assessment of the city’s pavement infrastructure.

The City of Valdosta is working with a professional third-party contractor, Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), to optimize the taxpayer funds dedicated to infrastructure management.

During the next month, IMS will be responsible for completing an objective pavement condition survey.

The IMS survey team will be operating their state-of-the-art “Road Surface Tester”. This vehicle is outfitted with a suite of lasers, cameras, computers, and GIS tracking technology that allow the IMS team to accurately and objectively measure the surface conditions on Valdosta’s roadways.

An IMS survey vehicle will be hitting the streets beginning on Tuesday, July 9. We ask that drivers use caution when approaching the vehicle which will be traveling 15 – 20 mph.

Any contractors that are planning road closures for work within the city limits are asked to call the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.