//Valdosta Regional Crime Lab Accredited for Blood Alcohol Analysis

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory recently received state certification through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to perform blood analysis testing. A blood alcohol analysis is performed when a person is suspected of Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

The accreditation for the Valdosta Regional Crime Lab was an eighteen-month process from the time the training program began to receiving state certification.

In March of 2019, the Valdosta Crime Lab received accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board. The ANSI accreditation process took approximately a year to complete. The crime lab criminalists had to meet certain requirements such as completing chemistry degree programs, supervised casework, mock trials, oral boards, and competency testing.

In June of 2019, both the blood testing method and criminalists were certified through the state of Georgia to perform the blood analysis testing. Previously, the Valdosta Police Department sent all blood testing kits to the GBI Crime Lab.

Most of the equipment needed to process these tests were purchased using grant funding secured by the Crime Lab.

“We are excited to provide this service for the City of Valdosta. This has been a goal of the Crime Lab since it was established in 2010. It is a big deal for a local laboratory on this level to receive this accreditation. We are the only locally accredited laboratory in the State of Georgia,” said Becky Parker-Hall, “We are dedicated to servicing our community and the surrounding communities in South Georgia and providing the best services we can.”

“This is outstanding for our community. Our community should be proud of this accomplishment by our lab. We will be able to get a quicker turn around for our DUI cases. VPD will go from waiting a few months to now receiving the results in just a few weeks,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “DUIs are very dangerous crimes, people get hurt, lose lives, and lose loved ones. By having our testing at the crime lab that will turn around quickly, we will make sure people are held accountable for their actions and cases are not getting dismissed in court.”

In April 2015, the Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory became the first locally-operated crime laboratory ever in Georgia to obtain crime laboratory accreditation through the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors Laboratory Accreditation Board (ASCLD/LAB-International). This distinguished achievement has only been obtained by state and federal laboratories. This process was extremely difficult and included a rigorous review of laboratory procedures, training, and equipment by five out-of-state assessors. Laboratory accreditation ensures the Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory is following professional and validated business practices in the area of evidence analysis while at the same time providing fast service to local agencies in South Georgia/North Florida.

For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 229-259-3548 or abecton@valdostacity.com.