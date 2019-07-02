//Valdosta Receives Historic Preservation Grant

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

It was announced on Friday, June 28, that Valdosta would receive the Federal Historic Preservation Grant, a total of $13,500 to be used for an updated historic resource survey.



The grant is provided annually through the Historic Preservation Fund of the United States Department of the Interior’s National Park Service. To be considered to receive the grant, cities must first pass a preservation ordinance and establish a historic preservation commission before being eligible to apply.



“The CLG program is one of our most important tools in promoting economic development focused on local historic resources,” said Dr. David Crass, H.P.D. Division Director. “The communities participating in the program have taken the initiative to work to protect the historic resources that make their respective cities, or counties, truly special.”



Funds must be used to support historic preservation through historic resource surveys, outreach efforts, brick-and-mortar projects. The grant is also allowed to be used for a variety of other preservation efforts, including archeological surveys, promotion of tourism and education, and publications as well.



Other cities receiving the grant include Brunswick, Hawkinsville, Savannah, Richmond Hill, Washington, Avondale Estates, Dade County, and Jones County.

