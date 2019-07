Share with friends











After officially graduating from the police academy on Friday, June 21, the Valdosta Police Department welcomed five new officers to the department.



Judge Tunison led the new officers in the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, July 3. Taking the Oath of Office, Taylor Parr, Scotty Brown, Adam Brooks, Nickolas Jennings, and Preston White were welcomed to office.



Friends, family, and fellow officers came to congratulate them.