//Valdosta Man Arrested for Rape, Incest

VALDOSTA – On July 1, 2019 at approximately 10 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department was made aware that a minor under the age of 16-years-old, had been a victim of a sexual assault for over a year within the city of Valdosta.

VPD detectives were notified immediately and began to investigate the allegations, determining that Gilberto Valencia, 44, from Valdosta, had sexual contact with a juvenile victim numerous times throughout a year.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Valencia for:

Rape-felony;

Incest-felony; and

Aggravated child molestation.

On July 2, 2019, Valencia was arrested by detectives at his residence without incident. He is currently at Lowndes County Jail.

The victim also reported that incidents occurred in a jurisdiction outside of the city limits of Valdosta. Detectives are working with this agency as well, so Valencia may face further charges.

“I am proud of our detectives that worked this case to ensure that this offender will be held accountable for his actions,” stated VPD Chief Leslie Manahan. “Our thoughts go out to the victim and the victim’s family. They have a long healing process ahead of them.”

If anyone has any information on this case call the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at 229-293-3145.