//Valdosta Expected to Focus Majority of SPLOST VIII on Utilities

VALDOSTA-The Valdosta City Council has recently approved a Preliminary SPLOST VIII list, where the City of Valdosta plans to spend $40 million on utilities.

City officials say that they will be focusing the majority of funds on updating infrastructure such as sewer pipes, as well as looking at stormwater and groundwater issues.

“Anytime it has a hard rain here or a storm comes through, if you try to travel down Ashley Street or past any of the main businesses, you know it just floods at the least little bit. It’s something that’s long overdue,” said Patti Robertson, a resident of Valdosta.

The Lowndes County Commissioners are set to review the preliminary SPLOST VIII list before sending it back to City Council in early August for final approval.

