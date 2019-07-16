//Valdosta Doctor Seeks New Trial

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Dr. Douglas Moss was found guilty last May of one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and six counts of healthcare fraud, and now he is filing a motion in federal court asking for a new trial.

Moss’ attorney has filed a motion arguing that there is “substantial legal errors” in the doctor’s case and that his Six Amendment rights had been deprived, including his right to compulsory process and right to put on a defense.

Evidence from Moss’ trial showed he defrauded the government out of $2.5 million by fraudulently billing for work he did not actually carry out at four nursing homes in Valdosta, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Moss’ physician’s assistant and co-conspirator, Shawn Tywon, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud in April. Both Moss’ and Tywon’s sentencing hearings have been postponed until October 9 at 9:30 a.m. in Valdosta federal court.