//Valdosta City Schools Looking For Bus Drivers

By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – Like many other school systems across the state, the Valdosta City School System is experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers. On Friday, June 28, they announced a rigorous action plan to keep existing drivers and attract new ones, through a significant pay increase, from the state standard of $9,384 to $12,000.

This plan will also include a supplement for years of experience. Drivers with up to five years of experience will receive an additional $2,200, drivers with 6-12 years experience will receive an additional $2,500, and drivers with 13 plus years will receive an additional $3,000 per year.

“I think it will definitely assist with attracting more bus drivers, plus retaining the drivers that we have. It will make my job significantly easier in that regard,” said Transportation Director Rick Thomas.

Full-time bus drivers within the Valdosta City School System work five hours a day, 25 hours a week. These drivers also have access to VCS benefits, including retirement benefits as well as eye, dental, and health insurance.

The Valdosta City School System Transportation Department will be hosting a job fair for eligible applicants on Tuesday, July 9 at 1720 Eastwind Road, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For those interested, contact Rick Thomas at (229) 245-5640.

