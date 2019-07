Share with friends











COOK CO., Ga. – Agents from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have cited two people after they said a June 25 social media video showed two men stomping a possum to death.

Dalton Joiner and Zane McDowell received a citation for hunting out of season, hunting from a public road and hunting from a vehicle, but we’re not charged with animal abuse.

PHOTO CREDIT: Penny’s Tiny Paws Facebook Page