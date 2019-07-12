//Stolen Car Pursuit Leads to Cocaine Arrest

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On July 3, 2019 at approximately 1 p.m., detectives with the Valdosta Police Department observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling the 2400 block of Deborah Drive.

The vehicle was being driven by Zarquetta Crudup. As detectives conducted their investigation, they located cocaine inside the vehicle which belonged to Crudup. The owner of the vehicle did not wish to prosecute Crudup for being in possession of her vehicle, but Crudup was arrested for possession of cocaine, a felony.

“This is an example of how drug use can lead to other crimes and cause people to act outside of their normal character,” Lieutenant Scottie Johns.