//Saturn in Opposition July 9

By Richard Taylor

Heads up Astro Goobers and Geeks! Saturn will be in opposition tonight – Tuesday, July 9, 2019, which means it will be directly inline with the Earth and Sun, and at its closest point to Earth.

To the naked eye, it will just look like a bright star. But with a decent telescope, or a high-zoom camera (like a Nikon P900 on a tripod), it will be clearly visible. Also, its rings are close to maximum tilt this year, so they should be pretty spectacular.

Seeing Saturn’s rings isn’t typical, so pay extra attention!

In Georgia, it will be visible around 9:30 p.m. tonight and hit its max height at 1:41 a.m. tomorrow.

The forecast is not great, so I’ll either be taking pictures of Saturn or pictures of lightning.

For more information, check this out.