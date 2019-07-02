//Moody A-10 Dropped Object Reported

Share with friends











MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – During a routine training mission, an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 23d Fighter Group suffered a bird strike which caused an inadvertent release of three BDU-33s, a small non-explosive training munition, Monday at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The exact location is unknown but the suspected area is located 54 miles southwest of Moody Air Force Base in the general vicinity of 2 kilometers west of Highway 129 near Suwannee Springs.

No injuries or damages have been reported at this time. The incident is still currently under investigation.

The BDU-33 is a 25-pound training munition used to simulate the M1a-82 500-pound bomb. It is approximately 22 and a half inches long and is blue in color. Although the training munition is inert, it is equipped with a small pyrotechnic charge and should not be handled.

If the training munition is found, do not approach it, take note of the location, leave the area and keep others away. Then, contact the 23d Wing Command Post at (229) 257-3501 or your local authorities.

For more information, call 23d Wing Public Affairs at (229) 257-4146.