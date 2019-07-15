//Melody Lane Traffic Stop Leads to Pot Bust

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On July 13, 2019 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Valdosta Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Melody Lane in reference to a traffic accident.

While investigating the accident officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from one of the vehicles.

A Valdosta Police Department K-9 responded to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in several containers containing suspected marijuana being located.

Temaj Thomas, 23, the driver of the vehicle was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

“I am extremely proud of our officers being observant and catching these drugs before they could be put out on the street,” stated VPD Lieutenant Scottie Johns.