//Local Author to be Hosted at Turner Center July 29

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Turner Center will host local author Michael Orenduff at a free Gallery Opening Reception on July 29, from 5-7 p.m.

The Gallery Opening will also feature a solo exhibition by Buddy LaHood and the biennial Withlachoochee Quilters Guild exhibit.

“The Pot Thief Who Studied Edward Abbey,” Orenduff’s eighth book in the The Pot Thief series, will be available for purchase during the reception as well as in the gift shop following the event, and all proceeds will benefit the Turner Center, thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Orenduff.

This will be the eighth in Orenduff’s “Pot Thief” series

For more information about the upcoming opening reception or other Turner Center events and workshops, visit turnercenter.org, call 229-247-2787 or visit 527 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta.